Assam: Dibrugarh Pushes Swachh Survekshan Survey Participation

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a renewed push to elevate urban cleanliness standards and civic pride, the city of Dibrugarh has launched a citizen-centric appeal urging residents to actively participate in the ongoing Swachh Survekshan survey under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

The initiative highlights the crucial role of public feedback in shaping sanitation policies and improving municipal services. Authorities emphasized that citizen responses directly influence Dibrugarh’s ranking in the national cleanliness survey, which evaluates cities based on waste management efficiency, sanitation infrastructure, and public participation.

Residents have been encouraged to share their views through the official survey platform, reinforcing the message that collective action is key to building a cleaner, greener, and healthier urban environment. Officials noted that increased participation not only boosts rankings but also helps identify ground-level challenges in waste disposal, hygiene practices, and civic awareness.

Speaking on the initiative, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation In-charge Novas Das underscored that the city has made steady progress in recent years in areas such as door-to-door waste collection, segregation at source, and awareness campaigns. However, he stressed that sustained improvement depends on continued citizen engagement and responsible behavior.

The campaign also aims to instill a sense of ownership among residents, with slogans like “My City, My Pride” resonating strongly across awareness drives. Social media outreach, community involvement, and youth participation are being leveraged to maximize response rates and ensure inclusive representation. Citizens can register their feedback through the official Swachh Survekshan survey link, contributing to a broader national effort to enhance urban living standards.

Also Read: Assam: 5,000 saplings planted under Swachh Bharat Mission in Biswanath