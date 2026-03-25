MCC Enforcement Picks Up Pace in Kamrup Metro as Poll Teams Step Up Vigil

Enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has intensified across Kamrup Metropolitan district, with coordinated checking operations now underway across multiple locations.
Police, Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), and Flying Squads are all part of the drive, officials confirmed.
Also Read: Strict MCC guidelines issued in Sonitpur
The surveillance teams are conducting vehicle inspections, verifying documents, and monitoring the movement of items that could be used to influence voters.
Authorities are specifically on the lookout for unaccounted cash, liquor, and other inducements — all commonly flagged during election periods as potential tools for voter bribery.
Officials said the operations are coordinated and continuous, aimed at ensuring strict compliance with election rules throughout the poll period.