Sonitpur District Issues MCC Guidelines for Ministers and Officials Ahead of Assam Polls

Tezpur: With the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 approaching, the Office of the District Magistrate, Sonitpur, has issued a detailed order laying down Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines for ministers, government officials, and the use of official vehicles in the district.
The order, issued by the Law and Order and MCC Cell of the Sonitpur district administration, covers a range of restrictions aimed at preventing the misuse of official positions and state resources during the election period.
Also Read: Model Code of Conduct in Force in Assam Ahead of 2026 Assembly Election
The order prohibits ministers from misusing their official positions for electoral purposes and directs that security cover for public figures must strictly follow prescribed norms — with no upgrades or additions for campaign-related purposes.
The use of official government vehicles for electioneering has been explicitly banned.
Election convoys have been capped at a maximum of 10 vehicles, a measure designed to limit the display of political muscle during campaign movements.
All government employees in Sonitpur district have been directed to maintain strict neutrality and impartiality throughout the election period.