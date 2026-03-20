Sonitpur District Issues MCC Guidelines for Ministers and Officials Ahead of Assam Polls

Tezpur: With the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 approaching, the Office of the District Magistrate, Sonitpur, has issued a detailed order laying down Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines for ministers, government officials, and the use of official vehicles in the district.

The order, issued by the Law and Order and MCC Cell of the Sonitpur district administration, covers a range of restrictions aimed at preventing the misuse of official positions and state resources during the election period.

Also Read: Model Code of Conduct in Force in Assam Ahead of 2026 Assembly Election