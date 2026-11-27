GUWAHATI: Education must go beyond academic qualifications and employment prospects to promote human development, moral values and social awareness, said the chairman of the Meda Ali Saikia Educational Foundation during an interview with a print media reporter at a private hotel, Bhetapara, Guwahati.

The foundation aims to promote education, encourage meritorious students and create opportunities for those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Its chairman said the organisation wanted to recognise talent and inspire young people to contribute towards building a better society.

Q1. What is the main objective of Meda Ali Saikia Educational Foundation?

Response: The main objective of our foundation is to promote education, encourage meritorious students and create awareness about the importance of education in society. We want to recognise talented individuals and inspire the younger generation to build a better future.

Q2. What is your opinion about the present education system?

Response: The present education system has made considerable progress, but there are still several challenges. We need to improve the quality of education, teaching methods, infrastructure and moral education. Education should develop not only intelligence but also character, discipline and responsibility.

Q3. What are the major problems faced by students today?

Response: Many students face financial difficulties, a lack of proper guidance, inadequate educational facilities and unequal opportunities. Students from economically weaker families and rural areas particularly need encouragement and support.

Q4. What steps should be taken to improve education in Assam?

Response: We should strengthen government schools, appoint qualified teachers, improve school infrastructure, introduce modern teaching facilities and provide equal educational opportunities. Special attention should be given to poor and underprivileged students.

Q5. Why does the foundation recognise students through awards?

Response: We believe that recognition creates inspiration. Through the Alok Sandhani Award, we want to honour students who have demonstrated academic excellence. Our intention is to motivate other students to work hard and achieve their goals.

Q6. What is the significance of the Pragya Ratna Award?

Response: The Pragya Ratna Award is intended to recognise individuals who make valuable contributions to society through print media, electronic media, social service and other meaningful activities. Responsible journalism and social service play an important role in building an informed and progressive society.

Q7. What is your message to parents and teachers?

Response: Parents and teachers are the two most important pillars of a child's development. Parents should provide encouragement and a positive environment, while teachers should guide students with dedication, patience and responsibility. Together, they can build a strong generation.

Q8. What is your vision for the future of the foundation?

Response: Our vision is to expand educational awareness, support deserving and economically disadvantaged students, recognise social contributions and establish a culture of learning and humanity. We want the foundation to become a platform for positive social change.

Special Message to Society

I would like to convey a message to the people of Assam:

"Education is not the privilege of a particular class or section of society; it is the fundamental instrument of human progress. Every child, irrespective of financial background, deserves the opportunity to receive quality education.

"We must come forward collectively to support poor students, encourage talented young people and create an educated, responsible and enlightened society.

"Finally, I would like to thank the print media for taking an interest in this important discussion.

The media is not merely a source of information; it is also a powerful instrument for creating awareness, highlighting social problems and bringing positive changes to society."

"Let us work together for a society where no child is deprived of education because of poverty and where talent receives proper recognition.

"Educate a child, empower a family, and build a better society."