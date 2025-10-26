Medha Patkar slams Assam govt over Silsako evictions, calls situation ‘shameful’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a powerful statement during her visit to Guwahati on Saturday, noted social activist Medha Patkar voiced strong criticism against the Assam government’s ongoing eviction drives in the Silsako Beel area. Calling the situation “deeply unjust and shameful”, Patkar urged the authorities to uphold citizens’ rights and ensure that no family is rendered homeless in the name of development.

“I feel saddened to see the injustice done by the government to the people of Silsako,” Patkar said, adding, “It is shameful to witness such a situation. The meaning of citizenship is not limited to casting votes — people must get their rights.”

Patkar met with several displaced families during her visit, listening to their stories of loss and uncertainty. She appealed to the administration to conduct any eviction strictly on the basis of valid legal documents and to implement proper rehabilitation measures for all affected households.

The activist also drew attention to the environmental significance of Silsako Beel, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that protects both nature and human dignity. She noted that while conservation is important, “preserving the river cannot come at the cost of displacing its people.”

Silsako Beel, a crucial wetland in Guwahati, is protected under the Guwahati Waterbodies (Preservation and Conservation) Act, 2008, which prohibits earth-filling, garbage dumping, and unauthorised construction. The Act makes violations punishable under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, with fines or imprisonment.

Recent evictions under the Act aim to make Guwahati flood-free and facilitate ecotourism around the city’s wetlands, including Sarusala, Borsola, Deepor, and Silsako Beels. However, Patkar’s visit has reignited public debate over whether such measures are being implemented humanely and lawfully.

As the state pushes forward with its flood management and conservation goals, Patkar’s message stands as a reminder that true progress, she said, “lies not in removing people from the land, but in ensuring that justice, environment, and humanity move forward together.”

