Darrang: Fresh eviction drive to be launched at Gorukhuti today

MANGALDAI: The Darrang district administration is set to launch a fresh eviction drive on October 15 in the extended area of the Gorukhuti Bohumukhi Krishi Prakalpa (GBKP) in Sipajhar. The operation aims to clear 250 bighas of encroached government land in No. 3 Dhalpur village. According to District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty, the eviction complies with recent Guwahati High Court guidelines, and notices were served to the 167 families residing there over a month ago. No claims or petitions from these families have been received. Approximately 700 people, who built 203 structures on the land, will be evicted. Some families began vacating the area with their belongings as security personnel mobilized on Monday. Since the Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government took office, around 8,000 bighas of government land in the Sipajhar revenue circle have been reclaimed from encroachers and allocated to the Gorukhuti project.

