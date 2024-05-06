Medical camp at ISBT ensures health of polling personnel in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In preparation for the impending 3rd Phase Elections in Assam, a proactive measure has been taken to ensure the well-being of essential polling personnel. At the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), a medical check-up camp has been set up, targeting drivers and conductors responsible for transporting election officials to polling stations. This collaborative effort between the district administration, the Joint Director, and the Assam State Transport Corporation aims to address potential health concerns among those crucial to the electoral process.

Scheduled for May 5 and 6, the medical camp offers a comprehensive range of health assessments, including vital screenings and eye checks. The initiative underscores the commitment of authorities to proactively tackle health issues, particularly as polling personnel embark on journeys to remote areas where access to medical facilities may be limited.

The Assistant Commissioner emphasized the significance of this health camp, noting that drivers and conductors often lack time for regular medical check-ups. This initiative serves as a crucial opportunity for them to undergo eye and health examinations, ensuring they can perform their duties effectively and maintain their well-being during this critical period.

By providing essential health checks for drivers and conductors, the initiative not only safeguards their well-being but also ensures the smooth functioning of the electoral process. As Assam gears up for the 3rd Phase Elections on May 7th, spanning four key constituencies-Dhubri, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, and Barpeta-the timely organization of this medical camp highlights the meticulous planning and dedication of authorities in facilitating a safe and efficient electoral process.

