Meeting of BLO supervisors held in DC office Kamrup Metro

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In view of the upcoming elections for the Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency, a meeting was conducted at the District Commissioner’s office in Kamrup Metropolitan District to discuss the steps to inform the voters regarding a possible change in voting centres because of the delimitation of constituencies. The meeting was chaired by DC Sumit Sattawan and attended by the BLO supervisors in the presence of Election Officer Shekharan Phukan, MCMC Cell Nodal Officer Kankan Sharma, and Postal Ballot Nodal Officer Dr. Jeevan Krishna Goswami.

The District Commissioner directed the BLO Supervisors to provide necessary assistance to the voters whose constituencies or polling stations have changed so that they do not face any difficulties in voting. The helpline number 0361-4084975 has already been launched for voters to identify new polling stations in the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District. They can also find the necessary details on the website ‘nvsp.in’. Alternatively, they can also get the details from the Voter Helpline App or by messaging the ECI-EPIC Number to 1950.

