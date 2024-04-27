Assam Lok Sabha election: Statistics for 2024 and 2019 Lok Sabha poll candidates

GUWAHATI: In what can be called a coincidence, the number of male candidates in the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Assam is 131, the same as that in the Lok Sabha election in 2019. The number of female candidates is 12, which is two candidates short of what it was in 2019.

This has come to light during a candidate-wise analysis of the Lok Sabha election in 2024 vis-à-vis the Lok Sabha poll in 2019.

The state has as many as 143 candidates—131 males and 12 females—vying for the 14 Lok Sabha seats. The number of candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll was 145–131 males and 14 females.

Of the three Lok Sabha poll phases in Assam, the third has six female candidates. While the first phase has four female candidates, the second phase has only two female candidates.

The female candidates are Congress candidate Roselina Tirkey, Anima Deka Gupta of the Voter Party International and Independent candidate Diluwara Begum Chowdhury for Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat; Rinku Roy of the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) for Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat; Swarna Devi of the Gana Suraksha Party for the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat; Independent candidate Sikha Sarma for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat; Binita Deka of the Gana Suraksha Party and Independent candidate Triptina Rabha for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat; Hindu Samaj Party candidate Radhani Biswas for the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat; SUCI (Communist) candidate Chitralekha Das for the Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency; and BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat.

Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat Lok Sabha seats have no female candidates. Among the two main political parties in Assam, the BJP fielded one female candidate and the Congress fielded two. The Gana Suraksha Party has fielded the highest number of female candidates.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Voting Updates: Over 60% voter turnout reported in all 13 states and UTs

Also Watch: