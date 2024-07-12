Meeting on upcoming Sawan Mela organized in Kamrup Metropolitan District

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan chaired a meeting which was organized in the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner’s office to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Sawan Mela or Bol Bom.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kankan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Security and Intelligence Dhruv Bora, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Jayanta Sarathi Bora, Joint Director of Health Services, Inspector of Excise, Additional District Commissioner and President and Secretary of Bashishta Temple committee, Shukleshwar Temple Management Committee office bearers and others were present.

The officials emphasized the engagement of volunteers in the temple, proper use of street lights in the vicinity of the temple and proper parking arrangements. There are also necessary arrangements for the Bhimashankar temple. The emphasis is on intake. The Joint Director of Health Services mentioned the arrangement of medical camps at Dispur Secretariat, Commerce College and SB Deora College to avoid inconvenience to the devotees. The District Development Commissioner sought the cooperation of all to celebrate the holy Sawan Mela in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Also Read: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples on Holy Month of Sawan to Offer Prayers (sentinelassam.com)