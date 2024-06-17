Assam: Free medical camp by Centre for Microfinance and Livelihood at Boko

A Correspondent

Boko: The Centre for Microfinance and Livelihood (CML), an associate of Tata Trust and Boko Community Health Centre, organised a day-long free medical camp at the 74th East Luki Gaon Panchayat office premises at Sukuniapara under the Boko constituency of the Kamrup district on Saturday.

The free treatment camp for menstrual diseases was held in collaboration with the Child Health Programme of Boko Hospital. The medical camp was inaugurated by Sonika Lahkar, Boko Zonal Coordinator of CML. Lahkar said that the aim of the free health camp is the treatment of various menstrual problems in women, adolescents, and young women, the use of reusable menstrual absorbents, and hygiene during menstruation. The health check-up camp was conducted by Dr. Bandana Dale, Dr. Biswajit Dey, an obstetrician and gynaecologist from Guwahati Down Town Hospital, and Dr. Rabiul Hussain from the National Child Health Programme. The camp also conducts haemoglobin and sugar (blood glucose) tests. The health camp provided treatment to 120 patients and free medicines. The camp was conducted by pharmacist Mehmuda Begum, ANM Nayanmani Barua, lab technician Anbarish Medhi, and other health workers of Boko Community Health Centre.

