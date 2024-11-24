Meghalaya youth dies at Guwahati de-addiction centre

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young man from Meghalaya, who was undergoing treatment for addiction at a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati, died on Wednesday after collapsing at the centre. The deceased, identified as Rickleson Joreba, was a resident of Meghalaya and had been admitted to the Alive Again Foundation, a rehab centre in Chandrapur, Hatisila, Guwahati. According to reports, Joreba collapsed at the rehabilitation centre and was rushed to a private hospital in Guwahati, where he was declared dead by doctors. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, and further details are awaited.

