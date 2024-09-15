De-Addiction Centre Inaugurated at Kajalgoan's Civil Hospital to Combat Rising Youth Drug Abuse in Chirang

KOKRAJHAR: As the drug users especially among the youths are increasing in a serious manner, causing harmful impact to the societies, a de-addiction centre was opened at Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary Civil Hospital, Kajalgoan in Chirang district on Friday.

A meeting was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner office, Chirang under the chairmanship of Akash Deep, Principal Secretary, BTC, in connection with the opening of De-addiction Centre at Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary Civil Hospital, Chirang organized by the District Legal Services Authority, Chirang as per the directives of NALSA (Legal Services to Victims of Drug Abuse and Eradication of Drug Menace Scheme, 2015).

Sources said the de-addiction centre was opened at the district hospital and the facility will treat patients who are exposed to various types of addictions such as tobacco, drugs and alcohol, among others. The centre has been thrown open to patients and it will educate people about the harmful effects of drug abuse besides focusing on providing motivation counselling, de-addiction treatment and aftercare.

P. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, District Commissioner, Chirang, Chandranshu Chaturvedy, AJS, District & Session Judge and Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Chirang, Vibek Raj Singh, IGP of BTC and officials from DLSA were present in the meeting.

