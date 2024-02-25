Members of Assam State ASHA Union asks for statements of payment

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Members of the Assam State ASHA Union have asked the health minister of the state to publish the details of the payments made monthly to the ASHA workers of the state. This statement comes in light of a recent statement, wherein the health minister had mentioned in a press meet that the ASHA workers receive Rs 20000- Rs 25000 every month from the president of the Assam State ASHA Union, Mamata Rabha.

It must be noted that the ASHA workers and helpers of the state have been protesting for a long time demanding a hike in their wages as well as regularization of their jobs. She alleged that the state government is not paying due attention or taking any action to resolve the problems faced by these employees who ensure that healthcare and several other benefits reach the people in the grassroots level.

The president also mentioned that the statement given by the minister at a time when the government is not paying heed to their demands, has further aggravated the situation and that the minister should make the details public to ensure that there are no further misunderstandings related to their wages. She also demanded that details of how much payments were being made under different headings be made public, as well as notifications regarding payments so that there is transparency in the system from both the side of the ASHA workers as well as the government.

