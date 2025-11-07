Memorial lecture at KKHSOU: Bhupen Hazarika’s philosophy inspires generations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's legacy continued to inspire reflections on humanity, justice, and unity as the Bhupen Hazarika School of Mass Communication at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) organized the Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Annual Lecture 2025 at its city campus. The event, held as part of the centenary celebration of the legendary musician, poet, and humanist, featured an illuminating address by Prof. Dilip Borah from the Department of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies, Gauhati University.

Delivering his lecture on "Bhupen Hazarika's Philosophy of Life and the Present Time", Prof. Borah explored the philosophical, humanistic, and socio-cultural dimensions of Dr. Hazarika's creative legacy. He situated the artist's thought within the broader canvas of twentieth-century India, describing how Hazarika's music transcended melody to become a lyrical reflection of human struggle, hope, and resilience. Prof. Borah said Dr. Hazarika's songs served as both chronicles and conscience of his era, portraying him as a "philosopher-artist" whose work embodied the harmony of art, activism, and compassion.

In his concluding remarks, KKHSOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das commended the lecture for its depth and insight, observing that Dr. Hazarika's ideals of social harmony, human dignity, and cultural endurance continued to resonate strongly in contemporary times. He noted that these values align closely with the mission of the university, which seeks to nurture inclusivity and cultural awareness through education.

The event witnessed participation from university officials, directors of various schools, faculty members, students, and invited guests. It was described as a heartfelt tribute to the timeless spirit of Dr. Hazarika, whose art transformed music into a movement for social consciousness and human connection.

The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Trisha Dowerah Baruah, Assistant Professor of Mass Communication, who expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor, guest speaker, faculty, and participants for their contributions. She also extended appreciation to the technical and multimedia teams for ensuring the smooth conduct of the event.

The Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Lecture, an annual initiative of KKHSOU, continued to serve as a platform to celebrate the artiste's enduring message that humanity transcends borders - a reminder that "we are all one, though we may live in different lands."

