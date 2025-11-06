AASU’s ‘Day of Harmony’ in Biswanath Features Multilingual Tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

AASU Chief Advisor Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya attended the event along with several central leaders of AASU and other social and cultural organisations. Thousands of people took part in the harmony rally that marked the beginning of the celebration, welcoming Dr. Bhattacharjya to the venue with great enthusiasm.

Speaking at the event, Dr.Sammujjal Bhattacharjya said that the “Day of Harmony,” being observed for the past ten years, has become a unique symbol of unity in the state. He also sent out a strong warning to forces trying to divide Assamese society, saying, “No matter how hard they try, they cannot break the unity of Assam. We were united, we are united, and we will remain united.”

Referring to the ongoing case of late singer Zubeen Garg, Dr. Bhattacharjya expressed the pain and unrest felt across every household in Assam over the past few months. “When one family member is lost, the entire family feels broken. That’s the kind of emotional state every Assamese household is living in. We all want justice for Zubeen Garg, and he must get it,” he said.

He further added that those responsible must face strict and exemplary punishment and urged for a fast, transparent judicial process so that no guilty person can escape. “The charge sheet must be strong and evidence-based. Justice must not be delayed or denied. But our movement for justice will remain non-violent and democratic because Zubeen Garg never believed in violence,” Dr.Sammujjal Bhattacharjya said.