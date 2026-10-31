Assam: Milk Prices Set to Rise by Rs 2 per Litre After Dairy Farmers’ Decision

Guwahati: The Milk prices are set to increase by Rs 2 per litre across Assam after a decision by the state’s dairy farmers’ association.

As per the decision, the existing wholesale price of milk, which stands at Rs 61.10 per litre, will be revised to Rs 63.10 per litre.

The decision is expected to affect milk suppliers and consumers across the state, adding to the cost of an essential household commodity.

. The revised rate marks another increase in milk prices in the state, although the final retail price may vary depending on suppliers and local markets. However, further details regarding the effective date of the revised rates and whether the increase will be reflected in retail prices are awaited.

The proposed hike comes at a time when households are already dealing with rising expenses on essential commodities. Consumers may face higher costs if retailers pass on the wholesale price increase. The revised rate marks another increase in milk prices in the state,