Mini Truck Driver Arrested in Ulubari Fatal Crash That Killed 52-Year-Old Woman in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested the driver of a mini truck on Wednesday in connection with the fatal road accident near B Borooah College in the Ulubari area earlier this week that claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman.

The accused, identified as Jyotirmoy Nath, was taken into custody by traffic personnel of Paltan Bazaar Police Station as part of the ongoing investigation. Police also seized the vehicle involved in the incident.

The accident had occurred on Monday evening when the mini truck allegedly struck Sita Devi while she was crossing the road. Investigators said the victim had first been hit by a two-wheeler before being run over by a four-wheeler, resulting in critical injuries. She was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she later succumbed.

Officials stated that both vehicles had fled the scene after the incident, although CCTV footage from the area captured the sequence of events. Police collected the footage and used it to trace those involved.

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