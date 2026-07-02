State Health Minister Ashok Singhal reviews Rs 500 crore Sivasagar Medical College project

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Assam's Health & Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research Minister, Ashok Singhal, on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the under-construction Sivasagar Medical College at Demow and later inspected the Sivasagar Civil Hospital, stressing the need to strengthen healthcare services and improve medical infrastructure across the district.

During his visit to the medical college site, the minister chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of the project, which is being constructed over 123 bighas of land at an estimated cost of around Rs 500 crore. Officials informed the meeting that nearly 35 per cent of the construction work has already been completed.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress, the minister said that once completed, the state-of-the-art medical college would significantly strengthen Assam's healthcare infrastructure, provide quality medical services to the public and give a major boost to medical education and healthcare facilities in Upper Assam.

Later, the minister visited Sivasagar Civil Hospital, where he inspected various departments and reviewed the available healthcare services and infrastructure. He subsequently chaired a review meeting with the hospital superintendent, doctors and officials of the Health Department.

The minister lauded Dr Surajit Giri of Demow Model Hospital and his team for achieving zero snakebite deaths for the fifth consecutive year. He also appreciated Dr Giri's contribution in treating nearly 3,800 snakebite patients since 2021 and congratulated him on being inducted as a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Snakebite Prevention and Management.

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