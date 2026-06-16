Minister Ashok Singhal Reviews Medical Education and Healthcare Projects in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research Minister Ashok Singhal chaired a review meeting at the Assam Secretariat on Monday to assess the progress of institutions and agencies under the Medical Education and Research Department. He reviewed academic, examination and research activities of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences and discussed infrastructure development, recruitment and measures to improve medical education in the state's medical colleges.

Singhal also reviewed the implementation of health insurance schemes under the Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society and directed officials to ensure greater transparency and efficiency. He assessed the progress of healthcare infrastructure projects, cancer care initiatives and research activities undertaken by various agencies. The minister stressed the need to improve public healthcare services, enhance the quality of medical education and ensure timely completion of ongoing projects through better coordination among departments.

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