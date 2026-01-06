Ashok Singhal inaugurates MRI centre at Tinsukia Medical College & Hospital (TMCH)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A state-of-the-art 1.5 Tesla MRI Centre was inaugurated by Ashok Singhal, Assam Cabinet Minister, Health and Family Welfare Department, at Tinsukia Medical College & Hospital (TMCH), Makum, on Monday.

The MRI Centre which is the first of its kind in Tinsukia, will provide advanced diagnostic services to patients of Tinsukia and nearby regions of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh who had to earlier travel to the nearest MRI centre in Dibrugarh. Built at a cost of around Rs 12.5 crore including the cost of the Siemens MRI unit, the operation, management, and maintenance of the centre will be provided by Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL).

While addressing the inaugural event, Minister Singhal highlighted that there were 14 functional medical colleges in the state and another 10 in early stages of development. With 1800 doctors graduating each year from these colleges, Assam is on road towards achieving self-sufficiency in the health care sector, covering the last mile in effective delivery of services, he said. “The MRI centres being set up by the State Government will provide significant relief to the poor and needy patients who earlier had to travel long distances or depend on expensive private diagnostic centres. With the commissioning of these MRI facilities, the government is not only enhancing diagnostic capacity, but also ensuring timely detection of diseases, better treatment outcomes, and a reduction in the overall cost of healthcare for the general public,” stated Singhal.

