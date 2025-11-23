Assam: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah to prepare development plans for Nazira town

NAZIRA: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah inaugurated several development projects worth over Rs. 16 crore in Nazira and Simaluguri Municipal areas on November 20. He announced that a master plan will be prepared through a survey to address Nazira’s drinking water, drainage and artificial flood problems. According to him a departmental survey will be conducted to identify and address the problems of citizens. Several projects were inaugurated, aiming to improve the infrastructure of Nazira .

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has announced plans to prepare a master plan to address Nazira’s artificial flooding issue, a long-standing problem faced by the residents of Nazira town. However, locals have raised concerns over the quality of the ongoing “Master Drain” project, worth over Rs. 3 crore, alleging that it is flawed and may exacerbate the problem and fearing it may not solve the flooding issue.

The minister assured that the government is committed to resolving Nazira’s issues, but locals remain skeptical about the effectiveness of the projects.

