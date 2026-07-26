Minister Kaushik Rai inspects Guwahati city’s drainage infrastructure

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai on Saturday inspected several parts of Guwahati to review the city’s drainage infrastructure as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to address artificial flooding.

The Minister said the initiative is being carried out under the guidance of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma with the objective of providing long-term relief to residents from recurring waterlogging.

As part of the inspection, Rai, accompanied by officials of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other concerned departments, visited the stretch of National Highway from Garchuk to Gotanagar to assess the condition of roadside drains on both sides of the highway.

During the visit, the Minister directed officials to ensure the regular cleaning and maintenance of drains, keep drainage channels free to facilitate the smooth flow of water, and take all necessary measures to improve the city’s drainage system and prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

Rai stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among all departments to strengthen Guwahati’s drainage network and enhance flood mitigation measures. He also expressed confidence that the government’s initiatives would yield positive results with the active cooperation of the people of Guwahati.

The inspection forms part of the state government’s continuing efforts to tackle artificial flooding through improved drainage management and inter-departmental coordination across vulnerable areas of the city.

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