Minister Kaushik Rai Reviews Cleanliness during Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With lakhs of devotees converging on Nilachal Hills for the ongoing Ambubachi Mela, the Assam Government has intensified efforts to ensure a clean, hygienic and pilgrim-friendly environment around the sacred Maa Kamakhya Temple.

As part of these efforts, Assam Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai conducted an early morning inspection on Wednesday to review the cleanliness and sanitation measures being carried out by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in and around the temple precincts.

The minister inspected the stretch from Bhutnath Cremation Ground to the Maa Kamakhya Temple, taking stock of sanitation facilities, waste management systems and the overall environmental conditions in the area. He also reviewed the arrangements put in place to maintain cleanliness during the annual religious congregation, which attracts devotees from across India and abroad.

The inspection was attended by Guwahati Mrigen Sarania and GMC Commissioner Chinmoy Prakash Phukan, along with officials associated with the mela management and civic services.

Officials informed the minister that the GMC has been carrying out round-the-clock cleanliness drives to ensure that pilgrims visiting the revered shrine can perform their religious rituals in a clean and healthy atmosphere. Special teams have been deployed for waste collection, sanitation maintenance and regular monitoring of public areas throughout the mela period.

The Ambubachi Mahayog, one of the most significant spiritual events in the country, has drawn thousands of devotees, sadhus and tourists to Guwahati. Given the massive influx of visitors, maintaining cleanliness and public hygiene has been a key priority for the State Government and civic authorities.

During the inspection, the minister emphasised the importance of sustained sanitation efforts and directed officials to ensure that all cleanliness measures remain effective throughout the mela. He also stressed the need for prompt waste disposal and continuous monitoring to provide devotees with a safe and pleasant experience.

The Assam Government has been giving special attention to civic amenities during the Ambubachi Mela, with various departments working in coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

Authorities stated that cleanliness and sanitation drives will continue uninterrupted until the conclusion of the mela, ensuring a welcoming environment for all devotees seeking the blessings of Maa Kamakhya.

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