Special traffic measures enforced as Ambubachi Mela begins in Guwahati

Devalaya to reopen on June 26 morning

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police on Monday enforced special traffic arrangements and restrictions following the commencement of the Ambubachi Mela 2026 at Maa Kamakhya Temple, with measures remaining in force from June 22 until midnight on June 25 to ensure smooth movement during the annual religious congregation.

According to an advisory issued on social media, vehicles approaching from the Jalukbari side were directed to use the Nilachal Flyover service lane and drop pilgrims opposite Gate No. 3 near the Northeast Frontier Railway headquarters before proceeding to designated parking areas. Vehicles coming from the Bharalumukh side were instructed to use the same route and drop devotees near Railway Gate No. 4 on the Swagat Hospital side.

Police barred private vehicles from proceeding towards the temple from the Kamakhya foothill and designated parking facilities at Adabari Bus Stand, Boripara Field, ITA Machkhowa, ASTC Parking at Machkhowa and Idgah Field. Roadside parking was prohibited on Pandu Port Road, Borbazar Road, DG Road and the Nilachal Flyover and adjoining stretches.

City, ASTC and private buses were permitted to use the Nilachal Flyover, although no buses were allowed to halt at either end of the flyover. Passengers were directed to designated drop-off points near Boripara, Taxi Stand and Biswakarma Mandir.

Police also imposed restrictions on commercial goods vehicles with three wheels and above, along with slow-moving commercial vehicles and carts, from 5 am to 11 pm on key routes including DG Road, MG Road, AT Road, Pandu Port Road and Borbazar Road.

Travellers heading to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport were advised to plan their journeys in advance and use NH-27 wherever possible.

The festival was scheduled to commence at 9:08:42 pm on June 22, after which the shrine would remain closed from June 23 to June 25. The temple would reopen on the morning of June 26 following the ceremonial bath of the Goddess and completion of the prescribed rituals.

Also Read: Ambubachi Mela: A celebration of spirituality, feminine power and social consciousness