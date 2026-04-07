Minister Pijush Hazarika Campaigns for BJP in Palasbari, Promises Medical College and Land Rights

A Vijay Sankalp Sabha in support of BJP candidate Himangshu Shekhar Baishya was held at Jarapata playground in Barduar Bagan on Monday, drawing voters from across the Rabha Hasong area of the 29th Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency.
Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika headlined the gathering, making a direct pitch for the BJP-AGP-Rabha joint alliance and calling on voters to return Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to power for a second term.
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Hazarika highlighted several state government welfare schemes during his address, pointing to the Orunodoi programme, youth employment initiatives, and efforts to promote women's entrepreneurship as evidence of the BJP government's delivery record.
He expressed confidence that BJP candidate Baishya would win decisively, dismissing what he described as misinformation being spread by opposition parties and urging the public not to be misled.
On a locally sensitive issue, Hazarika offered a firm assurance to indigenous and tribal residents of the region — that no eviction drives would be carried out in areas predominantly inhabited by these communities.
Instead, he said, the government would focus on ensuring land pattas for eligible residents — a commitment likely to carry weight in a constituency that falls within the Rabha Hasong area.
Hazarika also moved to put local concerns to rest on two specific issues that appear to have circulated in the constituency.
He stated clearly that there are no plans to develop a satellite township in the Borduar tea garden area, reiterating an earlier position taken by the Chief Minister. He also dismissed reports of a proposed six-lane road in the region, calling such claims entirely baseless.
Among the new announcements, Hazarika said steps would be taken to establish higher educational institutions in the Rabha Hasong region. He also promised a medical college in Palasbari — a commitment that is likely to feature prominently in the BJP's final campaign push in this seat.
The meeting was also addressed by BJP candidate Himangshu Shekhar Baishya and ABSU leader Debajit Nafa, both of whom appealed to voters to back development and vote for the BJP on polling day.