Minister Pijush Hazarika Campaigns for BJP in Palasbari, Promises Medical College and Land Rights

Hazarika also moved to put local concerns to rest on two specific issues that appear to have circulated in the constituency.

He stated clearly that there are no plans to develop a satellite township in the Borduar tea garden area, reiterating an earlier position taken by the Chief Minister. He also dismissed reports of a proposed six-lane road in the region, calling such claims entirely baseless.

Among the new announcements, Hazarika said steps would be taken to establish higher educational institutions in the Rabha Hasong region. He also promised a medical college in Palasbari — a commitment that is likely to feature prominently in the BJP's final campaign push in this seat.

The meeting was also addressed by BJP candidate Himangshu Shekhar Baishya and ABSU leader Debajit Nafa, both of whom appealed to voters to back development and vote for the BJP on polling day.