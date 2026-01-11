Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika visits Srimanta Sankardev Sangha conference site

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday visited Jyoti-Bishnu Samannay Khetra, Dhalaibil where the 95th annual session of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha is scheduled to be held on February 6, 7 and 8. The minister took stock of the ongoing preparations of the mega event. Addressing the media gathering, minister Hazarika said that the state government will provide all sorts of cooperation in making the event a successful one. He added that he has already instructed the PHE, PWD and APDCL department to expedite their works. During his visit, Naduar MLA cum working president of the reception committee Padma Hazarika, chairman of ASTC Pallab Lochan Das accompanied the guardian minister of Sonitpur. The organizing committee warmly welcomed the visiting team.

