Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to inaugurate inland waterway projects in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In a significant push towards revitalising the Inland Water Transport (IWT) sector and bolstering connectivity in the North Eastern Region, Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate key projects worth more than Rs 254 crore at Pandu Port in Guwahati on February 20.

The minister will inaugurate a passenger-cum-cargo terminal at Bogibeel set up with an investment of Rs 46.60 crore, an Inland Water Transport Terminal at Sonamura and an upgraded Terminal at Karimganj and Badarpur, according to a statement issued by the ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Monday.

During the event he will also announce six jetties at various locations on River Brahmaputra worth Rs. 8.45 crore, 19 passenger vessels for National Waterway-2 and National Waterway-16 worth Rs. 25 crore. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Harmony and devotion consciousness strengthen society’: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal