‘Harmony and devotion consciousness strengthen society’: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Nalbari: The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday participated in the Sadiniya Krishnaguru Eknam Akhand Kirtan organized at Krishnaguru Sevashram in Nasatra for world peace on Monday.

On his arrival at Nasatra, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal remembered the Supreme Guru Krishnaguru with reverence and devotion by chanting his name in the golden bud. Soon after, Sonowal participated in Akhand Kirtan together with Gurukrishna Premananda Prabhu, Bhakti Mother Kuntala Patwari Goswami and Bhakat-Vaishnavas. Participating in the seminary session of the event, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed thousands of devotees present and said, “I have the courage and strength to move forward with enthusiasm in the workplace every time the Supreme Guru comes to this holy place of Nasatra associated with the memory of God. I am blessed to be in close proximity to the devotional masses at Krishnaguru Sevashram today. I am blessed to be in close proximity to the devotional masses at Krishnaguru Sevashram today. The Supreme Guru Krishnaguru God ushered in a radical change in the society through spirituality. The supreme force has been reforming the society spiritually, culturally and educationally. We have to take a resolve to make the society, the state and the country all-round beautiful by taking the blessings of the Guru on our heads. Following his ideals, let us all focus on strengthening human values and our age old harmony.”

Sarbananda Sonowal further added, “Harmony and devotion consciousness strengthen the society. That is why spirituality is very much needed in our society. Through this, the society gets the strength to move forward in the journey of nation building with renewed enthusiasm by being illuminated with the light of devotion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the forefront of strengthening the country by taking bhakti consciousness and spirituality as a powerful part of the journey of life. Last year, he increased the grandeur of the event by virtually participating in the Amahiya Eknam Akhand Kirtan of Krishnaguru Sevashram held at the end of twelve long years and how various programmes of Sevashram, including Krishnaguru Eknam Akhand Kirtan, held for world peace, have awakened spiritual consciousness in the heart of Assam and the North-East as well as the country. The intellectuals of our country have inspired the society with the message of spiritual knowledge, human love, peace and harmony.”

