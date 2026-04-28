Ministry of Railways Launch Hindi Travelogue Contest to Improve Services

GUWAHATI: The Ministry of Railways has announced the "Rail Yatra Vritant Puraskar Yojna" to gather public experiences of rail travel and promote the use of Hindi.

The competition invites original Hindi travelogues of 3,000 to 3,500 words, with entries open to all Indian citizens. Winners will receive cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 6,000, along with five consolation awards of Rs 4,000 each. Participants must submit entries in duplicate with required declarations by July 31, 2026, to the designated railway office in New Delhi. Entries received after the deadline or not meeting guidelines will not be considered, stated a press release.

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