Railway Ministry Says No Proposal Received to Rename Silchar Station After 1961 Language Movement Martyrs

A long-standing public demand in Barak Valley to rename Silchar railway station after the 11 martyrs who laid down their lives during the 1961 language movement has hit a significant roadblock, with the Railway Ministry confirming it has received no proposal from the Assam government on the matter.

The clarification came in response to an RTI application filed by advocate Dharmananda Deb, in which the Railway Ministry stated that no proposal or communication from the Assam government regarding the renaming of Silchar railway station is available in its records.

What the RTI Reply Revealed

The ministry's reply made clear that as per existing guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs is the competent authority to approve station renaming requests — and that such proposals must be routed through the respective state government.

Since no proposal has been received from the Assam government, the process has not even begun at the central level.

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