Two held with stolen copper cables, scooter in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station arrested two alleged thieves after they were found in possession of 10 kilograms of stolen copper cable wires and a stolen scooter bearing registration number AS01AQ2516.

The accused were identified as Kishan Ghosh, 20, a resident of Paltan Bazaar, and Dip Roy, 19, from Noonmati. Police recovered the stolen items during the operation and took both individuals into custody.

Authorities initiated legal proceedings in connection with the case.

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