Misconduct Allegations: Case Filed Against GMCH Principal by Assam Women's Commission

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam State Commission for Women has registered a case against Dr Achyut Baishya, Principal of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), following allegations of misconduct.

The complaint has also been taken up by the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW). The Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) has already recorded the statement of the victim in connection with the case. According to sources, the allegations against the principal include making obscene proposals and subjecting the victim to harassment. The court is scheduled to begin recording witness statements from March 25 as part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

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