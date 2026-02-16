Workplace harassment: GMCH doctor seeks Assam CM intervention

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An associate professor of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), a lady, has sent a letter to the Chief Minister of Assam alleging workplace harassment and administrative obstruction.

The lady doctor stated that after the establishment of the independent department she is associated with, the principal and chief superintendent, Professor Achyut Baishya, initially appreciated her efforts but later insisted that she meet him in his office at the college building despite opportunities to interact within the hospital premises. She wrote that she felt uncomfortable with the request and avoided the meeting. She further alleged that during a later interaction, the principal made a remark suggesting she contact him when she was “absolutely free and alone,” which she described as inappropriate and unwelcome. She said she responded in a polite but dismissive manner and subsequently informed the Director of Medical Education about the distress the incidents had caused her.

Seeking a fair inquiry, she requested the Chief Minister’s intervention to safeguard professional ethics and uphold the dignity of women officers.

