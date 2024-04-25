Teacher loses over Rs 1 lakh to ATM fraud in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a sensational development, fraudsters managed to dupe a school teacher from the city for Rs 1.40 lakh. Dibakar Baishya, a teacher residing in the Geetanagar locality of the city, fell victim to this incident of fraud.

According to sources, the victim had visited an ATM belonging to the State Bank of India located in Narengi on Wednesday to withdraw a sum of Rs 3,000. As he was withdrawing the amount, two youths behind him noticed his actions, and once he was done withdrawing his money, the youths told him that the screen was still showing some data and he should cancel the transaction and swipe the card again. This was when the two fraudsters swapped his ATM card with someone else’s card without the victim noticing them doing the same.

Dibakar Baishya later received an SMS regarding the withdrawal of Rs 1.40 lakh from his account. Becoming suspicious of the development, he checked the ATM card in his possession, only to realise that it belonged to someone named Pratap Talukdar.

He filed an FIR regarding the incident at the Noonmati Police Station, and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

