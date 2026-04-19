Miscreants attack family; two detained in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Tension gripped the Hatigaon area of the city late at night following a violent attack on a family in Sijubari. Certain miscreants attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at the residence of Abdul Bashid, located on Pakija Road. The attackers allegedly broke open the main gate and grill of the house before entering the premises. Later, the victim’s family reported the incident to the police. Acting swiftly, police launched an investigation and detained two individuals in connection with the attack.

Also Read: Assam: Sootea Residents Foil Child Abduction Attempt, Miscreant Escapes