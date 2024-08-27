Miscreants vandalize non-Assamese houses in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A group of miscreants launched a vicious attack on non-Assamese families in the Ramsing Sapori area under the Noonmati Police Station, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in their wake.

The assailants vandalized and destroyed several huts, setting them on fire, before fleeing the scene upon learning of the police’s arrival. The brazen attack has sent shockwaves through the community. According to sources, the miscreants were said to have arrived by boat via the Brahmaputra River.

Also read: Assam: Miscreants Vandalize House In Jonai, Set It Ablaze (sentinelassam.com)