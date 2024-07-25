Assam: Miscreants Vandalize House In Jonai, Set It Ablaze

DHEMAJI: In a disturbing turn of event, a residence located in Assam’s Jonai was reportedly set on fire by miscreants, reports said.

Sources have revealed that unknown miscreants created a ruckus as they vandalized the house of Joynarayan Ghatowar in Jonai’s Oklen village, following which, they set it ablaze last night.

As per reports, Joynarayan and two other persons of the same village going by the name of Jayanta Deka and Jiten Munda were engaged in a spat on Wednesday evening.

Jayanta and Jiten allegedly hurled abuses at the victim by using derogatory language. The duo also mentioned Joynarayan's wife in the heated exchange and they went as far as to physically assault him.