Assam: Miscreants Vandalize House In Jonai, Set It Ablaze

DHEMAJI: In a disturbing turn of event, a residence located in Assam’s Jonai was reportedly set on fire by miscreants, reports said.
Sources have revealed that unknown miscreants created a ruckus as they vandalized the house of Joynarayan Ghatowar in Jonai’s Oklen village, following which, they set it ablaze last night.
As per reports, Joynarayan and two other persons of the same village going by the name of Jayanta Deka and Jiten Munda were engaged in a spat on Wednesday evening.
Jayanta and Jiten allegedly hurled abuses at the victim by using derogatory language. The duo also mentioned Joynarayan's wife in the heated exchange and they went as far as to physically assault him.
The victim somehow managed to evade the scene, thereby ensuring his safety. It has been reported that a terrified Joynarayan was hiding at his aunt’s house for the night out of fear for his life.
He accused Jayanta Deka and Jiten Munda of setting his house on fire in his absence. After the incident, the victim went to the Jonai Police Station early this morning to inform the cops about the turn of events.
Joynarayan registered a formal complaint against the two individuals, seeking strict punishment for the accused and timely justice for him.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, a devastating fire broke out at the office of the Superintendent of Taxes in Dhekiajuli town of Assam.
The massive inferno erupted at around 4 AM and it destroyed important documents, computers, and files stored in the office.
The flames engulfed the government office located on the second floor of a four-storey apartment building and it incurred major damages.
The exact reason behind the fire was not found. However, the locals were of the view that the fire may have been deliberately set ablaze by miscreants.
Swift action ensued as the fire brigade rushed to the scene and were able to douse the flames before it could inflict any further damages by spreading to other floors of the building.
In a major sigh of relief, no casualties had been reported and all the occupants were safe.
ALSO READ: Assam: Tattoo Artist from Assam Found Dead in Maharashtra; Boyfriend Suspected
ALSO WATCH: