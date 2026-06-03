Missing youth rescued from homestay; 3 women and owner detained in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Hatigaon Police conducted a raid at a homestay in the city and rescued a missing youth along with three young women. According to police sources, the rescued youth, identified as Navaneel Deka, had been missing for four days after a missing person report was filed by his family. Despite the complaint, his whereabouts could not initially be traced, police said. Following a sustained search operation, police located him at a homestay in Sijubari area under Hatigaon Police Station limits and carried out a rescue operation.

At the time of recovery, the three women found at the premises were reportedly in an intoxicated condition, police stated. The owner of the homestay has also been detained in connection with the incident. All individuals rescued and detained are currently being held at the police station for interrogation. Police have confirmed that further legal action will be taken after completion of questioning and investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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