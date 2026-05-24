Youth from Sootea Reportedly Goes Missing After Leaving for Chennai

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The number of people going outside the state in search of jobs and subsequently going missing is on the rise at present. Similarly, the increasing number of deaths outside the state has become a matter of serious concern. A fresh case of a missing person has recently come to light in the Sootea area. According to reports, Vibhishan Barman, a resident of Buduaati in the southern part of Sootea, left for Chennai along with some of his village mates on May 18.

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