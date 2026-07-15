Mission Flood Free Guwahati Review Focuses on Urban Flooding

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai chaired a review meeting of Mission Flood Free Guwahati on Tuesday to assess waterlogging and flooding caused by recent heavy rainfall in Maligaon, Kahilipara and other parts of the city.

Officials from the Housing and Urban Affairs Department, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, AUIDFCL, NHAI, Water Resources Department, PWD, APDCL, Oil India Limited, Northeast Frontier Railway, Forest Department and other agencies attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the situation and discussed immediate and long-term measures, including strengthening drainage infrastructure, regular desilting, improving pumping and dewatering systems, expediting ongoing drainage projects and enhancing coordination among departments.

Rai directed all agencies to work in close coordination and take prompt action to address waterlogging. He ordered legal action against contractors who failed to complete projects within stipulated timelines and stressed year-round desilting and maintenance of drains. He also instructed agencies to assign area-wise responsibilities and constitute dedicated Quick Response Teams to respond swiftly during emergencies.

The minister said coordinated planning, timely project execution and effective inter-agency collaboration were essential to making Guwahati more resilient and flood-free.

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