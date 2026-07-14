Jorabat Flash Flood Chaos Exposes NH 27 Vulnerability, Sparks Questions Over NHAI

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Anyone travelling on the NH 27 through Jorabat after 4 pm on Sunday had a horrible experience. They were stranded due to flash floods at Jorabat for a long time, with most of them stuck for up to 6-7 hours.

NH 27 is the lifeline for Upper Assam and other states of the NE in terms of road connectivity. People travelling to Guwahati from Upper Assam, Meghalaya and other states are bound to cross the Jorabat junction on NH 27.

Flash floods at Jorabat are not a new occurrence. Every year, during the rainy season, huge quantities of water and mud flow down from the Meghalaya side in this hilly stretch when a downpour happens. This results in the Jorabat area getting submerged for hours on end, bringing traffic movement to a standstill.

The responsibility for maintenance of this stretch of the NH lies with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), including ensuring smooth movement of vehicles. Is NHAI neglecting its responsibility to maintain the Jorabat stretch of the highway in all kinds of weather? Jorabat Junction is a crucial point, and NHAI cannot escape from this responsibility. It is high time NHAI took this issue seriously and made proper changes to the drainage system adjacent to the NH to eliminate the problem of road submergence during rains. As one side of the NH 27 at Jorabat is Assam and the other Meghalaya, both governments should take up this issue in earnest with the NHAI.

The flooding at Jorabat on Sunday afternoon brought hundreds of vehicles on both sides of the NH 27 to a stop. There were scenes of cars submerged more than one-thirds while attempting to pass this stretch. Vehicles could cross the Jorabat and 9 Mile area only around the wee hours on Monday. Traffic jams were seen until noon on Monday. Even school buses belonging to private and other schools could not operate today.

The driver of a vehicle travelling with tourists from Shillong to Guwahati airport was stuck at Jorabat on Sunday, leading to the passengers missing their flight. He posted a video showing the passengers' plight on social media.

Talking to mediapersons, a frustrated traveller said, "The Assam government had blamed the USTM for the recurring flash floods. As a common man, I don't know who is responsible for this problem. We just need a solution to it. I was supposed to go to Nagaon but got stuck at Khanapara itself."

Traffic movement through Jorabat came to a semblance of normalcy only in the afternoon today.

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