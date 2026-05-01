MJ Akbar on Shifting Global Order: West Asia, Dollar Hegemony and India’s Strategic Choices

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Former Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar on Thursday highlighted the changing contours of global power, noting that long-standing international institutions are struggling to retain relevance in an increasingly uncertain and multipolar world. He delivered the keynote address at a national symposium on "West Asia in a Fragmented Global Order: Security Dynamics and Economic Implications" organized by Gauhati University, and attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta along with other dignitaries.

In a wide-ranging address, Akbar highlighted recent developments in the global energy and financial landscape, stating, "The UAE stepping away from OPEC reflects a break from one of the most significant instruments of Western influence over global oil markets. In recent months, we are also witnessing challenges to the hegemony of the dollar. These developments signal a clear shift, where national interests are beginning to override long-standing, externally driven alignments."

Akbar further observed that institutions such as NATO and the United Nations, once central to maintaining international order, are increasingly struggling to assert authority in a rapidly evolving multipolar world. "The world order is again in flux," he remarked, pointing to the re-emergence of strategic contestation.

Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta highlighted the strain on traditional pillars of American global leadership, noting that both strategic dominance and ideological influence are increasingly being contested. Referring to developments in West Asia, he observed that the United States, long regarded as a principal security provider in the Gulf, is now facing questions over its role and reliability.

He further pointed to emerging divergences within Western alliances, suggesting that weakening transatlantic cohesion could reshape global alignments and open space for new centres of power.

A panel discussion on "West Asia in Transition: Power Shifts, Global Rivalries, and India's Strategic Calculus" brought together experts from academia, security, and strategic affairs. The panel featured Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, former Director General of Police of Assam; Subhrajeet Konwer and Obja Bora Hazarika from Gauhati University; and Abhijan Das.

The panel deliberated on the evolving geopolitical landscape of West Asia, highlighting intensifying rivalries, shifting power centres, and their implications for India's foreign policy and economic interests. Speakers emphasised the need for a calibrated and pragmatic approach as India navigates a region marked by uncertainty, resource competition, and emerging alignments.

The symposium reiterated the importance of academic platforms in fostering informed discourse on complex geopolitical and economic challenges, particularly in strategically significant regions such as West Asia.

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