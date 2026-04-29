Jaishankar, UNGA President discuss reformed multilateralism, SDGs and West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Annalena Baerbock in New Delhi on Tuesday, discussing UN80, sustainable development goals (SDGs), Artificial Intelligence (AI) implications and the ongoing West Asia conflict.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar stressed the need for reformed multilateralism which is reflective of today’s realities, especially the Global South.

“A pleasure to host UNGA President Annalena Baerbock this afternoon in New Delhi. Discussed UN80, SDGs, AI implications and the West Asia conflict. Underscored the need for reformed multilateralism reflective of today’s realities, particularly of the Global South. Thanked her for her leadership and contributions,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Baerbock paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat in Delhi. The UNGA President arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a two-day visit to India at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar. (IANS)

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