MLA Akhil Gogoi’s Mother Priyada Gogoi Passes Away at 96 in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi’s mother, Priyada Gogoi, passed away in Guwahati on Wednesday morning following a prolonged illness. She was 96.

Priyada Gogoi had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments for an extended period and breathed her last at around 6:20 am. Later, her mortal remains were taken to Selenghat near Mariani in Jorhat district, where her last rites were performed in the presence of family members, relatives and supporters.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences on social media, stating, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Smt Priyada Gogoi, the beloved mother of Hon’ble MLA Shri Akhil Gogoi… I pray at the feet of the Almighty for the eternal peace of her departed soul. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her bereaved son, Shri Akhil Gogoi, as well as to the entire family, relatives, friends and admirers during this difficult time.”

Her demise has prompted an outpouring of condolences from political leaders, supporters and well-wishers across Assam.

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