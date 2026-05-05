Akhil Gogoi wins Sivasagar; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Takes Demow and Nazira

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SIVASAGAR: The results of the Assam Legislative Assembly constituencies in Sivasagar district reflected a strong performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Demow and Nazira, while Raijor Dal made a significant mark in Sivasagar. Counting of postal ballots was still underway at the time of filing this report.

In 95 Demow LAC, BJP candidate Susanta Borgohain secured a decisive victory with 89,681 votes, defeating Congress (INC) nominee Ajoy Kumar Gogoi, who polled 56,153 votes. CPI candidate Ajoy Bora trailed far behind with 2,575 votes.

Similarly, in 97 Nazira LAC, BJP’s Mayur Borgohain emerged victorious with an impressive tally of 98,198 votes. Congress candidate Debabrata Saikia finished second with 51,497 votes, while CPI’s Kanak Gogoi received 2,691 votes. Among the independent candidates, Pankaj Mahanta secured 1,028 votes, followed by Dilwar Hussain (543), Joyram Charaimuria (392), Gufranur Rohman (371) and Dilip Sahu (313).

In a significant boost for the Raijor Dal, party president Akhil Gogoi has emerged victorious in 96 Sivasagar Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), defeating his nearest rival from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a substantial margin.

According to the final tally released by Sivasagar District Administration, Gogoi secured a total of 86,521 votes, showcasing a strong mandate from the historic constituency. His primary challenger, Kushal Dowari of the BJP, trailed behind with 69,249 votes. The electoral battle in Sivasagar saw a notable divide in votes among several key players. Prodip Hazarika of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) managed to secure 14,757 votes, placing third in the race. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, Tapan Gogoi, struggled to gain momentum, finishing with 721 votes. Independent Candidates Bhabendranath Mohan secured 804 votes, Rupak Bhuyan got 529 votes, Rajkumar Duwara got 506 votes and Hemanta Boruah managed to get 403 votes.

Also Read: Sivasagar Votes: Akhil Gogoi Confident of Win as Turnout Crosses 84%