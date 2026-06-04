MLA Pradyut Bordoloi Launches Vision to Transform Guwahati into a Purple, Eco-Friendly City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a unique initiative aimed at enhancing Guwahati’s urban landscape and ecological sustainability, MLA Pradyut Bordoloi on Wednesday announced a plan to transform the city into a “Purple City” through the large-scale plantation of indigenous flowering trees.

Addressing to the media, Bordoloi said the ambitious project will focus on planting native species such as Ajar (Lagerstroemia speciosa), Kanchan, and Kopou flowers across various parts of the city. The initiative seeks to promote Assam’s rich natural heritage while improving urban greenery and environmental health.

Highlighting the vision behind the project, Bordoloi remarked, “When the Ajar trees bloom across Guwahati, even the gods will stop and admire the sight.” He emphasized that the plantation drive is designed not only to beautify the city but also to create a distinctive identity for Guwahati through seasonal purple blossoms. Drawing comparisons with internationally renowned cities known for their flowering tree-lined avenues, Bordoloi said Guwahati has the potential to become a visually striking and environmentally sustainable urban centre.

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