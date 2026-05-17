Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) approves naming and renaming of seven bylanes across Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has officially approved the naming and renaming of seven roads across different wards in the city after receiving no objections or complaints from the public within the stipulated period. According to an official notification issued by the GMC, a public notice regarding the proposed road names was first published on February 5, 2026. Since no public objections were received following the notice, the proposed names have now been finalized. Among the newly named and renamed roads, the bylane connecting Srimanta Sankardev Path (GS Road) and Manipuri East Road near Grand Plaza Building in Ward No. 31 has been renamed as Late Prof. Randhir Prasad Path.

A very old road in Teteliabari under Ward No. 10 will now be known as Teteliabari 2 No. Old Sub Road, while Rongamati Path in Chachal, Ward No. 59, has been renamed as Adap Arni Path.

Similarly, an old road in Madhav Dev Nagar, Maligaon, Ward No. 10, has been named Dahal Basti Path, and Sri Krishna Sevasram L.P. School Path in Ward No. 25 will now be called Sanu Ram Boro Path. Another small road that connects Rupkonwar Chachal connecting path and Rupkonwar path nearby 36 Pub Sarumotoria, by the side of lane No. 9, Ward No. 49, has been renamed as Anuplavan Path. Additionally, N.S. Road at Chabipul, Bilpar, Rehabari in Ward No. 18 has been renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Path. The notification was issued by the Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, marking the formal implementation of the revised road names across the city.

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