MoA to Bridge Skills Gap and Fuel Aviation Sector Growth: CM as IIT-G Signs Agreement with Airbus India

GUWAHATI: In a move to pave the way for ground-breaking academic, skilling, research, and development in aerospace technology in the region with a global impact, IIT Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Airbus India Private Limited in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a programme held at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Mini Auditorium, IIT Guwahati, on Friday.

The director of IIT Guwahati, professor Devendra Jalihal, on behalf of IIT Guwahati, and VP of Airbus India, Suraj Chettri, on behalf of Airbus, signed the memorandum to foster a formal alliance and a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and the future of aerospace technology and logistics hub development in the state of Assam. Key areas of this collaboration include sectors such as transportation, industries, hospitality, skilling, agriculture, and logistics, with a thrust on a larger scope of expansion. Moreover, the agreement envisages the mutual commitment to fostering talent and nurturing the next generation of aerospace professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the MoA, besides addressing the current skills gap, will ignite sustained growth and elevate the global competitiveness of the aviation and logistics sectors in the Northeast. He termed the collaboration a significant step forward in creating a robust and dynamic workforce as well as boosting the aviation and logistics sectors. He appreciated all the key stakeholders for their dedication and foresight in shaping a future where Assam can thrive as a hub of aviation industry innovation and excellence. The collaboration would help in addressing some of the most pressing challenges in the fields of aviation, logistics, and allied areas, he said, adding that the partnership will give a significant push to co-creating solutions transforming the future of aviation in our region. He also said that the agreement embodies the spirit of technological excellence and global leadership, which will give a big push towards sustaining Assam’s ascent in technological development.

Stating that in recent years, Assam has seen major growth in multiple sectors of semiconductor industry, petroleum refining, polymers, agriculture sector, tourism, aviation, hospitality, healthcare, etc., the Chief Minister viewed that the MoA will give further push to this growth trajectory. “This agreement is not just a journey that will enhance the overall capabilities of IIT Guwahati and support Airbus India Private Limited, but in our quest for industrialization and technological advancement,” he said.

Stating that the Global Skilling Centre in Aviation and Logistics Business proposed under this MoA, apart from delivering comprehensive training to meet industry demands, will also support the Udan Yojana initiative in the North Eastern Region. “This initiative will significantly improve employment and career advancement opportunities for individuals in our region and elevate service quality in both the logistics and aviation sectors, expanding trading opportunities within the country and beyond.” He expressed hope that the dynamic range of courses to be launched at the centre to train 2,000 students annually from the Northeast and BBNI states will set a new standard for aviation education in the region.”

CM Sarma also assured all support from the government of Assam to IIT Guwahati and Airbus India Private Limited to develop Guwahati as one of the best aviation and logistics hubs in the country. He also said that after the semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, the state government will go forward in setting up a manufacturing unit for semiconductors in the state, stated a press release.

