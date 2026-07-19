Mob Ties Alleged Thief to Tree in Guwahati’s Noonmati Before Police Rescue

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man accused of attempting to steal from a house in the Salbari area of Noonmati was caught by local residents, tied to a tree and allegedly assaulted before police took him into custody on Saturday. According to reports, the accused allegedly entered the house of Pallab Boro, stole a mobile phone and attempted to flee. Local residents noticed the incident, chased him, overpowered him and tied him to a tree before allegedly assaulting him. Personnel from Noonmati Police Station later reached the spot, rescued the accused and took him into custody. The accused was identified as Chittan Roy (35), a resident of the Kali Mandir area in Noonmati.

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